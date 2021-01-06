Video, photos capture chaos on Capitol Hill as protesters swarm building

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building

The protesters broke into the building as Congress was beginning the formal process of certifying the electoral votes that gave Democratic President-elect Joe Biden a victory over Trump in November.

Vice President Mike Pence has the ceremonial role of overseeing that certification and resisted Trump efforts to pressure him to overturn the election results.

The protesters were egged on for weeks by Trump, who since the November presidential election had launched a barrage of false attacks on the integrity of the results. While rallying his supporters outside the White House Wednesday morning, he urged them to march to the Capitol. But later -- hours after they fought police and breached the building -- he told them in a video that although they were "very special people" and he backed their cause, they should "go home in peace."

Other than a pair of tweets and that minute-long video, Trump was largely disengaged from the occupation of a main seat of the nation's government. It was Vice President Mike Pence, not Trump, who spoke with senior defense leaders about calling up the National Guard.

President-elect Biden, two weeks away from being inaugurated, had declared in Wilmington, Delaware: "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege," Biden said that democracy was "under unprecedented assault," a sentiment echoed by many in Congress, including some Republicans.

Even for a Capitol building that has seen centuries of protests and even violence -- including a 1954 shooting involving Puerto Rican nationalists -- Wednesday's events were astounding because they appeared to unfold at least initially with the blessing of the president and also because of the underlying goal of overturning the results of a lawful presidential election.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation.

That person's condition was unknown. At least one explosive device was found but law enforcement said it did not pose a threat. More than a dozen people were arrested.

As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials worked their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible. Police in full riot gear moved down the steps, clashing with demonstrators.

