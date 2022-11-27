VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond.

According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he left the Emerald Island Resort in Kissimmee for a walk and never returned. Detectives said he was last seen Friday in an adjacent neighborhood.

"He is suspected to be on foot and his direction of travel is unknown," the sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday afternoon. Deputies are continuing their search for McClenton and are asking for the community to be on the lookout for him.

His family spoke during a news conference Saturday. They said McClenton – a father of 13 children – is the "glue to our family." "We just want him home," they said while pleading for residents to be on the lookout and provide deputies with any tips they might have.

McClenton is reportedly six feet tall and weighs 197 pounds. He was last wearing a dark T-shirt with a red hat, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you see him, deputies said please evaluate his well-being, and notify the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 321-348-2222 or 911.

