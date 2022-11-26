Deputies searching for 73-year-old Florida man missing since Thanksgiving

Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton was reported missing. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.

Herman was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is believed to be on foot, but authorities are not sure which direction he went.

If you see Mr. McClenton, deputies said please evaluate his well-being, and notify the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 321-348-2222 or 911.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez will be speaking at 1 p.m. Saturday to discuss McClenton's disappearance. You can watch the news conference when it starts in the live player above.