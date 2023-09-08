VIDEO: Hurricane hunters give exclusive look at powerful eye of Hurricane Lee

Eerie footage of the eye of Hurricane Lee, an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm churning in the Atlantic, was released on social media Friday.

Hurricane Hunters with the Air Force Reserve flew into the eye on Thursday night and were met with frequent flashes of lightning, the video shows.

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a powerful storm through early next week, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory, though some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days.

"On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week", the NHC said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.