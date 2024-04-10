VIDEO: Florida fire crew pulls drowning horse from retention pond

A horse is lucky to be alive after a group of Florida firefighters rescued the animal from a retention pond this week.

On Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office received a call about an exhausted 15-year-old horse named Dakota drowning in the northwest part of the county.

Fire crews arrived at the pond and dove into the water, helping to stabilize the horse and hold his head above water.

The rest of the team created a harness out of a 6-inch wide strap and was able to pull the horse to safety using a forward assist technique.

After some time passed, Dakota can be seen laying on its side, kicking up its legs, and regaining its strength once again before being reunited with its owner.