VIDEO: Florida deputy delivers baby boy in 7-Eleven parking lot

Dramatic video shows the moment a Florida deputy successfully delivered a baby boy in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted video of the miraculous moment on Facebook.

On August 17 around 5:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who was in the 7-Eleven parking lot located at Hwy 60 and Dover Road. The caller said his wife was in labor and he did not think they would make it to the hospital.

Deputies arrived, including Deputy Jordan Ream who helped coach the mother through the delivery.

"Mom and baby were transported to the hospital and are doing great. The father can be seen in the video expressing his thanks to Deputy Ream for his quick actions.

"I was about to lose my mind," the new dad said. "All the stuff I've been through in my life, I've never been through that."

"Neither have I!," said Deputy Ream.

Sheriff Chad Chronister couldn't be more proud of his team.

"𝘞𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘢 𝘤𝘢𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘢 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘪𝘳𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯, 𝘋𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘺 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘮𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴. 𝘐𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺, 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘬𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘰𝘮 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘰. 𝘐 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘔𝘰𝘮, 𝘋𝘢𝘥, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘺 𝘣𝘰𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴. 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴!"

Mom and baby are both happy and healthy. Congratulations to the family on their new bundle of joy!

