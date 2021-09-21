VIDEO: Boy stands up to First Order at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A brave 2-year-old boy is not afraid to stand up to the First Order, as shown in an adorable new video.

James and Jodi Anderson told FOX 35 that they went to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with their sons, 2-year-old Liam and 5-year-old Aidan, on Saturday and paid ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ a visit.

Liam felt brave that day and unprompted, he grabbed his lightsaber and confronted Kylo Ren and two stormtroopers.

His mom can be heard telling him, "Go show ‘em!"

Kylo Ren stares down at Liam, telling him, "You do not yet know the force. You may have powers that you are not aware of. You have ambition, young one. In the First Order, that can be rewarded."

Liam Anderson confronts Kyle Ren and two stormtroopers (Photo from James Anderson)

Liam is not having it though and walks away.

James told FOX 35 that they were surprised when Liam walked up to the stroller, grabbed his lightsaber, and headed Kylo Ren’s way.

"We were amazed at his confidence. We frequent the parks as annual passholders and these moments that Disney is so great at creating are the reason why we continue to come back," he said.

While Liam is a Star Wars fan, his dad said that he is yet to ride the ‘Rise of the Resistance’ or ‘Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run’ attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios because he is too short.

However, he did get a chance to experience the new Epcot attraction, ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ during a preview of the ride and loved it. James said that it was "wildly impressive, the whole new area is great."

The Anderson family at the new Ratatouille ride at Epcot (Photos from James Anderson)

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure officially opens to the public on October 1st in the France pavilion of Epcot. This is also the first day of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ Festivities will go for 18 months as new experiences debut across the entire Florida resort.

The new attraction, inspired by the Pixar film ‘Ratatouille,’ shrinks families down to the size of Chef Remy on a thrilling chase through Gusteau’s restaurant, complete with immersive sights, sounds, and smells.

Another new experience coming to Epcot on day one of The World’s Most Magical Celebration is ‘HarmonioUS,’ which is described as the "largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park." It features familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by artists from around the world. Massive set pieces, custom-build LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, and lasers will bring the spectacular to life.

"This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide," Disney previously said. The show will "invite you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you’ve never heard them before, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists."

"Harmonious" will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park, the show will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the worl Expand

For those wanting to join Liam at the parks for some 50th anniversary fun, Walt Disney World's Annual Passholder program has returned just in time.

There are four new annual pass options on sale:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: For $399 plus tax, or $19 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pixie Dust passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid on most weekdays but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to three park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Pirate Pass: For $699 plus tax, or $45 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pirate passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to four park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Sorcerer Pass: For $899 plus tax, or $63 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that the Sorcerer passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates during select holiday periods. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Incredi-Pass: For $1,299 plus tax, or $99 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Incredi-Pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. No blockout dates apply. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Passholders can add on Disney PhotoPass downloads for the year at the cost of $99 plus tax. For the same price, passholders can also add on access to the Disney water parks and sporting experiences.

See ya there, Liam!

