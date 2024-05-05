VIDEO: 4 arrested after street racing causes ‘chaotic scene’ in Tampa, HCSO says

Four people were arrested after traveling from Lee County to participate in an organized street racing event in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to law enforcement, deputies responded to the Cragmont Drive and Princess Palm Avenue area just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say deputies saw a chaotic scene with multiple cars engaging in reckless behavior. A video from HCSO shows people setting off multicolored fireworks and smoke filling the area.

All four of the people inside a 2022 Dodge Challenger were arrested, according to authorities.

HCSO says the following people were identified and arrested:

20-year-old Ar'moni Ferrell

20-year-old Caden Turner

20-year-old Kylie O'Brien

22-year-old Samuel Orvil

After searching the Charger, deputies say they uncovered Roman candles and video recording equipment.

A 2006 Chrysler 300 was also seized after its driver and passengers took off on foot, according to HCSO.

"These individuals learned the hard way that Hillsborough County is not the place to travel to commit crimes. We are one step ahead and diligent in our efforts to keep our community safe," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Street racing is not only illegal but also incredibly dangerous, those who choose to engage in illegal activities here will face the inevitable consequences."

