Victims in crash involving semi-truck, pickup on I-95 in Titusville identified

Florida's Highway Patrol (FHP) has released new details about the Tuesday evening crash on I-95 in Titusville that caused major traffic problems into Wednesday.

According to FHP, the accident happened on the southbound side of I-95 at mile marker 221 in Titusville around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They said that a pickup truck hauling a trailer with excavation equipment was traveling in the right lane. A semi-truck hauling cars on the trailer was traveling in the same direction in the center lane. At some point, the left rear axle on the trailer being hauled by the pickup truck separated from the trailer. The axle rolled under the semi-truck and the driver lost control, swerving into the right lane, hitting the pickup truck.

Four people were reportedly killed in the crash. They were identified as 30-year-old Juan Magana, 38-year-old Jose Magana, 58-year-old Jose Magana Guil, and 50-year-old Jaime Magana. They were all part of the Magana family and they worked for Powercore in Palm Bay. The men were on their way home to Fort Pierce form a job site when the crash occurred.

"We love the Magana family, one of them has been around for 24 years and so and he grew up with this company." said Andrian Carrillo of Powercore. "We will not be the same without them, our whole company is feeling this pain."

In Fort Pierce, two nieces talked about their uncle, who worked hard at his job, and in his free time, riding was his passion.

"He loved his horses, he had beautiful horses. He was dedicated to his wife and his family, and loved all of us a lot," one of the girls said.

FHP said that the driver of the semi-truck was from Georgia and walked away from the accident.

Traffic on I-95 is flowing once again except for the expected holiday traffic.

