Police identify man shot, killed while driving on SR-408 near downtown Orlando

Orlando police have identified the man who was shot while driving on State Road 408 in Orlando on Thursday afternoon and then crashed into a tree and died.

Police say Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was driving westbound on SR-408 around 2:25 p.m. when his vehicle was shot at and "struck multiple times" near Bumby Avenue. They say Hepburn exited the freeway at Mills Avenue and crashed into a tree.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for the suspects and working to find out what led up to the shooting.

Multiple bullet holes were found on the victim's truck.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

(Photo via Florida Department of Transportation camera)

FOX 35 spoke with neighbors in the area about what happened.

"That's terrible that someone is out on the road that would do something like that," said Mark Urbainczyk.

He says his friend called him after being stuck on the 408 for almost an hour.

"They were trying to figure out what's going on. As I pulled onto the road, I saw there were a lot of police, I figured it was a crash."

The westbound lanes of SR-408 were closed at Crystal Lake Drive for about an hour and a half as police investigated.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.