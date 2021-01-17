Victim in stable condition after being shot 3 times; suspect on the loose

article

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened in the area of Lee Avenue and West South Street at around 4:02 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say an altercation happened, resulting in one person being shot three times.

Officials say the victim is in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police Department non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.