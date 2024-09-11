Victim of deadly Marion County shooting identified; suspect in custody

Stream FOX 35 News

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on NW 56th Terrace, and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Tony Lee Diamond, 44, was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the incident, and a suspect is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.

