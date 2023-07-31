Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Orlando this week

Kamala Harris will be in Orlando this week to speak at a convention.

The vice president is scheduled to deliver remarks at the African Methodist Episcopal 20th Women's Missionary Society Quadrennial Convention on Tuesday. This event is part of Harris' summer travel of meeting with key voters throughout the U.S.

This convention is held at the Orange County Convention Center from July 25 to August 3.

Next week, Harris will travel to Chicago to speak at an Everytown for Gun Safety event on August 11.

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 19: Democratic U.S. Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during an early voting mobilization event at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on October 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty I (Getty Images) Expand

Most recently, Harris delivered remarks at the Delta Sigma Theta 56th National Conference in Indianapolis on July 20 and the NAACP National Convention in Boston on July 29.

"What I know about the leaders who are here is that the members of the NAACP are up to the challenge to fight for these hard-won rights and freedoms," Harris said at the event, according to a transcript from The White House. "And we know every day we must be vigilant in protecting that which we have achieved and keeping our eyes on our vision — our collective vision of how we can continue to strengthen our nation."

MORE POLITICS NEWS :

FOX 35 News will provide coverage at this event Tuesday.