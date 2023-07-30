Largest, oldest Black fraternity pulls annual conference out of Florida in wake of 'hostile policies'

The largest and oldest African American fraternity has decided to relocate its convention due to "hostile policies" in Florida.

Alpha Phi Alpha was planning to hold its 2025 convention in Orlando but has decided to relocate due to what they call "hostile policies" in the state.

"We had been hearing from our membership that they did not want to take our convention to a place where we are not respected," said Willis L. Lonzer, III, the General President of the organization.

"The governor’s policies haven’t just been unveiled yesterday, if you will, they’ve been unfolding for some time. We gave a Yeomen’s try to stick it out with Florida but when those insults are that high – we are not going to spend our dollars in places we are not respected," he continued.

This is not the first cancelation there's been in Orlando recently. The Con of Thrones convention was canceled in August. Three other organizations canceled conventions at the Orlando County Convention Center due to the political atmosphere.

Visit Orlando said hotel bookings from June to August are up 15 percent, but say it's gotten calls from concerned travelers.

Earlier this summer, NAACP put out a travel warning to Florida saying the state is "hostile to African Americans".

At the time, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a statement:

"Orange County is open for business. Our residents represent a broad diaspora of cultures, which makes us stronger as a society. Please be assured our community values diversity and embraces inclusion. Hate is never welcome here. We look forward to working with the NAACP to reassure them and others that Orange County is a caring, compassionate and welcoming community."