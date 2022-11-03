Veterans Day 2022: Central Florida parades, activities honoring military veterans
In observance of Veterans Day, take time to honor military veterans who have served our country and defended our freedom by attending one of the following events.
PARADES
- The City of Orlando will host its 23rd annual Veterans Day Parade in the city's downtown on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade route begins at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue.
- A Veterans Day Parade will be held in Palm Bay on Saturday. Nov. 5. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and will start at City Hall and turn east (right) onto Malabar Rd. then turn south (right) onto Emerson Street.
- The Volusia County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in downtown DeLand. The annual parade will feature veterans of all branches of service, as well as military vehicles, marching bands and patriotic floats on Woodland Blvd.
- Mount Dora Christian Academy will hold its annual Veterans Day celebration with a parade beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 11.
BLOCK PARTY AND OTHER FESTIVITIES:
- The Wet Spot and Blacktop Tribal Confederacy will present the first annual Vet Fest Block Party in downtown Sanford on Nov. 12, beginning at noon on Park Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets. The party will feature a motorcycle bike show, vendors, live music and more, and proceeds will benefit the Central Florida Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
- The First Church Oviedo will host a Veteran's Day luncheon honoring all who have served our country at noon on Nov. 11. Guests are asked to pre-register for the event online here.
- There will be a Veterans tribute at the "Fountains of Service" at Oviedo on the Park at Center Lake Park from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The location is at 299 Center Lake Lane Oviedo.
- The City of Winter Springs will celebrate our nation's heroes with a ceremony featuring a presentation of colors and the national anthem by Winter Springs High School students. It begins at 6 p.m. Click here for details.