Vehicle wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed Lake Mary mother located

Lake Mary police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash has been found.

Police say they have processed it for evidence in the case and it is currently impounded with the Florida Highway Patrol. A person of interest has also been identified.

The incident happened near North Country Club Boulevard and Old Lake Mary Road in Lake Mary. Lake Mary Police identified the victim as Katrina Redden, 39, of Sanford.

According to police, some sort of scuffle or incident began in a small parking lot along North Country Club Boulevard. Debris and other physical evidence led to where the victim was found along a wooden fence.

FOX 35 News sat down with Redden’s family to learn more about her. Close relatives told reporters that she was a mother of four teens, the youngest being 14. They described her as a hard-working woman who cared for others.

Detectives said while a nearby business plaza does have cameras, the hit and run wasn’t caught on camera – though enough evidence was found at the scene to put a strong case together, according to Lake Mary Police.

"It’s something we have to get to the bottom of and determined exactly what happened," said Lake Mary police spokesman Zack Hudson.