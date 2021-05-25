Police: Woman killed in 'suspicious' hit-and-run crash in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary police are investigating after they say a woman was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday morning.
This happened around 12:15 a.m. at Country Club Road and Lake Mary Avenue.
The victim is a 35-year-old woman. She died at the hospital.
Police are now searching for a white Ford F-150 that may have been involved.
MORE NEWS: Police: Father arrested after 8-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself
FOX 35 News is working to gather more information. Check back for details.
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.
Advertisement