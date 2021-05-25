Police: Woman killed in 'suspicious' hit-and-run crash in Lake Mary

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 35 News Staff
Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary police are investigating after they say a woman was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday morning.

This happened around 12:15 a.m. at Country Club Road and Lake Mary Avenue. 

The victim is a 35-year-old woman. She died at the hospital. 

Police are now searching for a white Ford F-150 that may have been involved. 

