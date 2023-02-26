Tractor-trailer fire shuts down section of SR-429 in Winter Garden

A tractor-trailer caught fire on State Road 429 in Winter Garden on Sunday morning, forcing the southbound lanes to shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

This is happening at mile marker 10 as crews worked to put out the fire. Traffic was also being diverted off the road in the northbound lanes, but those have since reopened. The southbound lanes remain closed.

Expect delays if you are traveling in that area.

FHP said once the fire is extinguished, they will work to reopen the roadway. Traffic appears to be getting around the accident on the left hand shoulder.

FOX 35 is working to find out if there are any injuries. Check back for updates.