Vape-detecting K-9 coming to Florida school district to sniff out THC, nicotine, other drugs

The Lake County School District will soon have a K-9 on campus to detect vapes and other drugs in its schools.

Samba, and her handler, Erica Stamborski, are part of the School Resource K-9 unit and will be in Lake County Schools starting in 2024 when Samba finishes training. The K-9 will be trained to sniff out vapes with nicotine and also filled with THC. She will also be trained to look for other drugs too.

The Lake County School Board approved the measure Monday night. Samba was brought in through a program with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The K-9 will bounce from different middle and high schools in the district and spend a half day at each school looking for drugs and vapes on campus.

The school superintendent said vapes have been a growing problem in schools across the state.

"We know that vaping is very dangerous, and students don't know what's in the vape, and we know there are things put into them that can be very dangerous," said Lake County School Superintendent Diane Kornegay. "We've seen students lose their lives, and be hospitalized as a result of vaping. [We will do] anything we can do to deter that and help them focus on healthy habits and make better choices. Samba's part of the team to help us do that."

Vaping is on the rise among teenagers, and studies have shown that it is linked to severe lung disease.

In 2019, 28-year-old Kyle Boyd, of Orlando, went into cardiac arrest and never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead and doctors determined it was because of vaping.

Boyd’s mother, Kimberly Boyd, weighed in on her thoughts about the new school district initiative. She believes it is innovative and will help students.

"I think it’s a fabulous idea they’re doing to try and discourage these children because they don’t know, and the parents don’t know all the dangers at risk with these vape pens. They’re dangerous," said Boyd. "You never want your mom, your dad, or your brother, to see you like that. Hooked up to something that’s breathing for you."

The K-9 was donated by a community member, the district said.