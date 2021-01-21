Florida’s surgeon general says state facing ‘supply-limited’ vaccine shortage

This week, Florida’s surgeon general said the state was in a "supply-limited situation" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

FOX 35 News reached out to Central Florida’s largest counties to find out when they will get the next batch.

Volusia, Seminole, and Osceola counties said they are not given a specific date and sometimes notification of a new shipment is a day before it arrives.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said it makes it hard to plan.

"It’s very, very hard to plan when you each week don’t know what’s coming next week and many times getting cut the next week so we really don’t if we’re supposed to maintain operations or really can’t maintain operations in some cases, so in some cases, the store will be absolutely closed cause there’s just simply no vaccine," he added.

On Thursday, AdventHealth announced it was all out of vaccines.

Dr. Vincent Hsu, epidemiologist and AdventHealth’s infection control officer, said the hospital system was waiting for word from the state on when the next supply will arrive.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have any vaccines left. We are waiting to hear from the state when that is going to occur but right now we don’t have any specific dates as to when we’re going to receive our next shipment," he said.

