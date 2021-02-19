Vaccination clinic opening at Lake Nona VA for essential workers 18 and older

article

A walk-up vaccination clinic is getting ready to open at a local VA medical center -- but seniors are not the only eligible group. Some people under 65 can receive one of those vaccines too.

The VA at Lake Nona is offering vaccines not only to their patients who are 65 and older, but also those who are 18 and older, who are considered essential employees. They include professions such as first responders, corrections officers, agricultural workers, postal workers, grocery store employees, public transit workers, and teachers.

If they’re not 65 or older, they must be receiving care at the VA to qualify.

Appointments are not required to be vaccinated. The VA is offering walk-in appointments to those who are eligible.

The VA held a similar event for veterans last month.

"I think it's a great idea," said veteran Bruce Prehal. "I always get the flu shot, and I haven't gotten the flu in years. I can't remember the last time I got the flu."

The VA clinic is open Friday and Saturday for the free vaccines from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll administer the vaccines until they run out of supplies.