USDA giving all kids across America free meals this summer

All children -- regardless of family income or where they live -- can get free meals this summer, the USDA announced Wednesday.

The waiver allows local partners, who have been working overtime serving meals to kids during the health crisis, the ability to continue serving free meals to all children for the remainder of the summer.

It's part of the USDA’s commitment to make it as easy as possible for local program operators to get food to children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, free summer meals from the USDA are limited to low-income families.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. We are extending one of the significant flexibilities provided in March during the coronavirus national emergency to schools, summer sites, and other folks who operate our programs so they can best adapt to the situation on-the-ground and serve our children well,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “This nationwide flexibility ensures America’s kids will continue to be fed this summer.”

To find a free meal distribution location near you, go HERE.