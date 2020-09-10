UPS hiring 100,000 workers ahead of holiday season

article

United Parcel Service (UPS) says it plans to hire more than 100,000 workers to help with what they anticipate to be a busy holiday season.

The company says they want to have workers in place as the package volume is set to increase beginning in October 2020 and continue through January 2021.

“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” said Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We plan to hire over 100,000 people for UPS’s seasonal jobs and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions. Available positions include primarily package handlers, drivers, driver-helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

UPS says about 35% of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over. About 123,000 UPS employees started in seasonal positions.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.