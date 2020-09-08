USPS hiring for the holidays in Central Florida

article

If you're looking for a job, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is hiring for the upcoming holidays.

The USPS in Central Florida is looking to employ workers for a variety of positions.

Holiday openings include mail processing clerks, who'll get paid $18.15 an hour, and mail handler assistants, who'll get paid $16.55 an hour.

Positions are at several mail-processing and distribution centers, including at the Orlando location on Post Office Blvd.

Applicants can apply HERE.