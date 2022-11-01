UF Board of Trustees meet to consider Ben Sasse as school's president; protesters chant 'get him out'

article

The University of Florida's Board of Trustees are meeting to consider the selection Dr. Ben Sasse as the school's 13th president. At the meeting, which began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, board members will interview Sasse and vote on his candidacy.

Students are speaking during the meeting's public comment saying they don’t think he is fit for the job. Protesters gathered outside the building where the meeting is being held, chanting, "get him out." University officials banned protesting inside university buildings after protests erupted during Sasse’s last visit in October.

Sasse, a 50-year-old Republican in his second Senate term, has drawn criticism from some at the school in Gainesville, Florida, for his stance on same-sex marriage and other LBGTQ issues.

Others question his qualifications to run such a sprawling school with more than 50,000 students. He was previously president of Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, which has just over 1,600 students.

He said during a meeting on campus In October when asked whether he opposes same-sex marriage that it is the national law as ruled upon by the U.S. Supreme Court and that his goal is to create a "place of respect and inclusion for all Gators," mentioning the Southeastern Conference school’s sports mascot.

Sasse, who would resign from the Senate to take the position, was recommended for the school’s presidency by a search committee. He faces a vote by the school’s board of trustees and then must be confirmed by the state board of governors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.