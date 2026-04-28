Attorney General: University of Central Florida student used Kik account to solicit minors for sex

The Brief Joshua Smith, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, was arrested after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the Florida Attorney General's office, phone files show Smith had photos and video of child sexual abuse. The AG's office also said Smith solicited minors through his Kik account.



Editor's note: If you or someone you know believes there is child abuse happening. Contact local law enforcement or the Florida Child Abuse Hotline at 800-96-ABUSE. You can also visit the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

A University of Central Florida student is the latest alleged child predator behind bars following the Florida Attorney General's promise to find and prosecute individuals who are using social media to send and solicit child sexual abuse materials.

Joshua Smith, 21, – a student at the University of Central Florida – was arrested after the Central Florida Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Smith downloaded child sexual abuse materials – CSAM – through his Kik account.

What we know:

Smith was arrested on Feb. 26 after his cellphone revealed multiple files of "extremely graphic" CSAM, the attorney general's office said on April 28. These files included photos and video depicting the sexual abuse of infants, the AG's office said. On Smith's Kik account, additional CSAM files, along with messages of Smith attempting to solicit minors for sex acts and the purchase and trade of CSAM were found, a press release from the attorney general's office said.

Smith is facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of child pornography and one count of solicitation of a child for unlawful sexual conduct via a computer device.

"The possession, sale, and trade of child sexual abuse material is vile," Uthmeier said in a released statement. "These are not victimless crimes, and our prosecutors are cracking down on this abhorrent behavior by seeking the strongest sentences allowed under Florida law."

What is Kik?

Kik – an instant messaging social app founded in Canada – allows users to meet and interact with people online. According to Kik's community standards, the age requirement is for users 18 years old or older.

Additionally, Kik has a zero tolerance policy for child abuse, nudity or child exploitation.

"We have zero tolerance for any content encouraging, promoting, or featuring the exploitation of children," Kik's policy states. "This includes soliciting child sexual abuse material, sharing images of child abuse, and any content depicting child nudity."

If this content is shared or possessed, Kik's policy states the instances will be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Child predator arrests

On March 9, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier spoke about his continuing efforts in child predator takedowns, saying, "Time and again, our office is prosecuting child predators who use social media platforms to share disgusting content and groom children,"

This initiative is part of the Attorney General's child predator takedowns, which he said have grown threefold over the past few years – amounting to 1,400 child predator arrests since Uthmeier took office in February 2025.

Uthmeier has previously called out various social media apps, such as TikTok, Discord and Roblox – calling social media harmful for children.

What's next:

If convicted, Smith faces up to 280 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.