Piocos Chicken Restaurant evacuated after suspicious device found, deputies say

The Brief Piocos Chicken Restaurant has been evacuated after a suspicious device was found on Monday night, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Boggy Creek Road has been shut down in both directions while deputies investigate. Narcoossee Road remains open.



A chicken restaurant in Osceola County has been evacuated after a "suspicious device" was found inside the restaurant on Monday night, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

The device was found around 6:15 p.m. at Piocos Chicken Restaurant on Boggy Creek Road, OCSO said. The restaurant has been safely evacuated.

Because the Osceola County Sheriff's Office does not have its own bomb squad, the Orange County Sheriff's Office bomb squad will respond to the restaurant to inspect the suspicious device.

It was not immediately clear where inside the restaurant the suspicious item was found.

Boggy Creek Road closed amid investigation

Boggy Creek road is closed in both directions because of the investigation, OCSO said. Narcoossee Road remains open, OCSO said.