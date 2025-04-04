Florida Lottery player in Titusville wins $400,000 jackpot prize
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Lottery player in Brevard County wasn’t fooled on April 1st – they struck it big, winning a whopping $400,000 jackpot!
What we know:
According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was a free quickpick ticket from Cumberland Farms located at 3170 Cheney Highway in Titusville.
The ticket matched all six numbers drawn in the April 1 Jackpot Triple Play drawing, earning the player the estimated jackpot prize of $400,000.
The winning numbers were 1, 31, 32, 39, 40, and 46.
What's next:
As of Friday, the ticket remains unclaimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.
How to claim Florida Lottery prize money
Dig deeper:
You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.
In person:
- Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.
- Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.
- Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.
By mail:
Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.
The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Lottery on March 30, 2025.