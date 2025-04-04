Florida Lottery player in Titusville wins $400,000 jackpot prize

A Florida Lottery player in Brevard County wasn’t fooled on April 1st – they struck it big, winning a whopping $400,000 jackpot!

What we know:

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was a free quickpick ticket from Cumberland Farms located at 3170 Cheney Highway in Titusville.

MORE: Florida Lotto player strikes big with $3 million win

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn in the April 1 Jackpot Triple Play drawing, earning the player the estimated jackpot prize of $400,000.

The winning numbers were 1, 31, 32, 39, 40, and 46.

What's next:

As of Friday, the ticket remains unclaimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

How to claim Florida Lottery prize money

Dig deeper:

You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.

In person:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.

Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.

Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.

By mail:

Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.

The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Lottery on March 30, 2025.