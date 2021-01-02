Universal Orlando to reopen Volcano Bay

Just in time for summer, Universal Orlando will reopen its Volcano Bay water park in March.

In an update on its website, the theme park says the water park is scheduled to reopen "on or before March 1, 2021."

The water park has been closed since Nov. 2 for seasonal maintenance.

Universal has a big summer planned for 2021 as Central Florida theme parks try to get as close to normal as they can amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This summer, Universal will open its highly anticipated Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The thrill ride is currently under construction at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Universal's described the ride in a press release sent to FOX 35 News:

"This new species of roller coaster touts a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

As for Walt Disney World, the theme park just announced that it is bringing back park hopping for guests -- with some rules.

Starting at 2 p.m., you are allowed to visit another park. Guests must make a reservation through the Disney Park Pass site for the first park they plan to visit and enter the first park prior to going to the second park. A park reservation is reportedly not required after the first park, but reservation requirements are subject to change.

To bring Florida residents back into the parks. Disney is offering "Discovery Disney Ticket" options with a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount. The more days you want, the cheaper the per-day cost. For instance, if you choose the 4-day option, tickets come out to just $50 per day.

