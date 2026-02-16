Former Lake Mary teacher receives nearly 30-year prison sentence for sexual battery of student

The Brief A former Lake Mary teacher was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after he was adjudicated guilty of a sexual relationship with his student. Colon reportedly apologized to the girl, her parents, her family and his former co-workers at Lake Mary High School, a press release from the State Attorney's office said. Colon was adjudicated guilty on all four counts after he pleaded guilty in November 2025.



A former Lake Mary teacher has been sentenced to over 27 years in prison after he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual battery toward one of his students.

What we know:

Richard Carlos Colon, 57, was a teacher and assistant coach at Lake Mary High School.

According to the case presented by the Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit, the relationship began while the girl was a minor and Colon's student. The relationship consisted of sexually charged messages and photos sent over Snapchat and within months, the relationship advanced to a sexual relationship at Colon’s home in Sorrento, FL, and his classroom at Lake Mary High during a period when she didn’t have class, and he didn't have any students, the prosecutor's office said.

"We take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and act swiftly," the district said in a statement last year. "We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement during their investigation."

Forensic searches of the teacher and student’s cell phones by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office investigators revealed photos, videos and text messages depicting their sexual activity, including in the classroom, the prosecutor's office said.

What were Richard Colon's charges?

Colon was accused of three counts of sexual battery on a child by a person in custodial authority and one count of possession of material depicting sexual conduct by a child.

Assistant State Attorney Anna Valentini argued that the sexual relationship between Colon and the girl wasn't mutual – due to a built-in power dynamic.

"He was a 56-year-old teacher and coach at her school," Valentini said in a Feb. 16 press release. "We trust our children with teachers. This is the ultimate abuse of that trust in the teaching profession."

In November 2025, Colon pleaded guilty to the four charges.

During his Feb. 16 sentencing, Colon reportedly apologized to the girl, her parents, her family and his former co-workers at Lake Mary High School, the press release said.

He said he regretted "giving in and not saying no," the news release said.

Sentenced to 27 years in prison

Colon was adjudicated guilty on all four counts. Colon was also adjudicated as a sexual predator, court reports show.

Colon's defense attorney asked for Colon to be sentenced to seven years in state prison, followed by a sex offender probation, the press release said. Valentini argued for adhering to state sentencing guidelines, which called for 326 months in prison.

Circuit Judge Michael Rudisill said the sexual relationship between the two was more than a "one-time thing."

"It started when the girl was an attention-seeking 15-year-old and continued for about two years. It is fundamental to being a teacher," Rudisill said, according to the press release. "You do not have sexual contact with the students."