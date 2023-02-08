Universal Orlando to hire thousands at its Florida theme parks

article

Universal Orlando Resort is hiring over 2,500 jobs at its theme parks across the city, the company announced Tuesday.

Universal is looking to hire team members for full-time, part-time, seasonal hourly, and professional career opportunities across the entire resort. The positions available include custodial, parking and transportation, security, paramedics, entrance operations, call center, and more.

The resort said competitive hourly pay is offered for its team members.

Other positions that have opened reside within the resort's food and beverage team roles such as full-service wait staff, cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, quick service personnel, and food and beverage management.

Those who like to get wet can apply for aquatic positions including deep-water lifeguards, shallow-water lifeguards, slide attendants, and more at Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

Professional career opportunities are also available supporting Technical Services, IT, Finance, Marketing & Sales, Digital Technology, Human Resources, and more. These professional opportunities offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages.

Universal is celebrating Mardi Gras at its resorts through April 16, 2023, featuring a dazzling Mardi Gras parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and, on select nights, live concerts by top names in music.

Universal team members have access to perks like free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes, tuition reimbursement and 401(k) plans with excellent company match for eligible full- and part-time Team Members and more.