Get unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica theme parks with new annual pass deal

If you ever thought about purchasing an annual pass to SeaWorld Orlando, this may be the best time.

For a limited time, those who sign up for a SeaWorld annual pass will also get an additional annual pass to its sister water park, Aquatica.

SeaWorld offers four passes: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Prices range from $168 (or $14 a month) to $438 (or $36.50 a month.)

As a pass member, parkgoers will receive unlimited admission to the parks for a year.

Depending on the annual pass a guest decides to buy, pass members could also receive a number of free guest tickets and other perks including free general parking and discounts on food and beverages and attractions.

The BOGO deal runs through Feb. 20.