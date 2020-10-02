Universal Orlando seeking developer to create new affordable housing

article

Universal Orlando Resort says they have started a nationwide search for a developer to create a new affordable housing community in Orange County.

The company says they want someone with the 'right vision' to build on a 20-acre site that has been designated for exclusive use in helping solve the area's affordable housing problem.

"The new community will feature approximately 1,000 high-quality apartments and be located just off International Drive, in an area targeted by the Housing for All Task Force," Universal wrote in a press release. "In a first-of-its-kind approach for the region, Universal will donate the land to a not-for-profit entity set up for the purpose and work with the developer to ensure the property is used for affordable housing in perpetuity."

The goal is to break ground in 2022.

Universal has created its own Housing for Tomorrow initiative with Universal team members and community leaders to oversee the process. The community leaders include Terry Prather, who co-chaired the county’s Housing for All task force, and Maria Triscari, President of the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I am thrilled that Universal has stepped up to the plate to help solve the affordable housing challenge, an issue that affects us all. This venture is a great example of a public-private partnership,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “I am also very proud of the results produced by the Housing for All Task Force. Their plan of action provides a clear blueprint for moving forward.”