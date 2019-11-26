Universal Orlando Resort unveils new holiday merchandise

Universal Orlando Resort unveiled their 2019 holiday merchandise on Tuesday.

Throughout their parks and hotels, guests can purchase an assortment of merchandise.

Some of the new holiday items are:

Honeydukes and Chocolate Frog themed ornaments

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy's shirts, fleeces, ornaments, and more

Over 30 Grinch-themed items including pajamas, shirts, and ornaments

Advertisement

Guests staying at a Universal Orlando hotel can have their merchandise delivered right to their hotel after purchasing it in-store.

Holiday merchandise will only be available until January 5, 2020.