Universal Orlando Resort unveils new holiday merchandise
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort unveiled their 2019 holiday merchandise on Tuesday.
Throughout their parks and hotels, guests can purchase an assortment of merchandise.
Some of the new holiday items are:
Honeydukes and Chocolate Frog themed ornaments
Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy's shirts, fleeces, ornaments, and more
Over 30 Grinch-themed items including pajamas, shirts, and ornaments
Guests staying at a Universal Orlando hotel can have their merchandise delivered right to their hotel after purchasing it in-store.
Holiday merchandise will only be available until January 5, 2020.