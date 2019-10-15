Universal Orlando Resort announces 'Jason Bourne' stunt show

article

A 'Jason Bourne' stunt show is coming to Universal Orlando Resort.

The theme park resort announced on Tuesday that 'The Bourne Stuntacular' will debut at Universal Studios Florida in spring 2020.

The new live-action stunt show will take the place of where the 'Terminator 2: 3-D' show was previously located.

The park says that The Bourne Stuntacular will follow Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. The show will feature chase scenes, fistfights, high-tech props, an immense LED screen, and live performers.

For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 1-Day, Park-to-Park ticket and receive a second day completely free to use anytime between now and January 31, 2020. These tickets include access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure.