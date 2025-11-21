Universal Orlando releases details for Mardi Gras 2026

The Brief Universal Orlando has shared more details about its 2026 Mardi Gras celebration. Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run Feb. 7 through April 4 at Universal Studios Florida. The event will feature a nightly parade, Carnaval-inspired food, live concerts and more.



The good times will soon be rolling again when Mardi Gras returns to Universal Orlando.

Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will get underway at Universal Studios Florida on Feb.7 and run through April 4, Universal said.

The event will feature a nightly parade, food kiosks serving Carnaval-inspired dishes and live concerts on select nights.

The parade will feature colorful floats, street performers and, of course, lots of beads.

Universal is bringing back a popular add-on experience that lets visitors enjoy a ride on one of the floats. Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience include a three-course meal at one of five participating restaurants and a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras float. The experience costs $94.99 per person. Passholders can get a 15% discount.

What we don't know:

Universal has not yet announced the concert lineup for its upcoming Mardi Gras celebration. Past musical acts have included T-Pain, Diana Ross, Goo Goo Dolls and Pitbull.

The concerts are included with admission to Universal Studios Florida.

Mardi Gras menus have also not yet been released.

Universal said more details will be revealed "soon."