Universal Orlando offers Black Friday ticket deal

article

Universal Orlando Resort has a Black Friday sale this year for families looking to visit the parks.

Starting Friday, November 27th, they said that guests can save 40 percent on a four-day, four-night vacation package combining park tickets and hotel accommodations.

The deal starts at $1,292 for a family of four and includes four days of park-to-park access and four nights at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

MORE NEWS: Walt Disney World gives look at historic transformation of Epcot

If purchased, the deal can be used between November 29th, 2020 and April 30th, 2021. Blockout dates and restrictions apply.

To take advantage of this offer, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com on Friday.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.