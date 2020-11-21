Universal Orlando lays off over 1,100 employees

article

Universal Orlando Resort announced another round of layoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hurt Florida's tourism industry.

About 1,123 salaried employees at Universal Orlando's creative division, theme parks and resorts have been notified that they have or will be laid off, according to a federally required notice of mass layoffs.

The majority of the layoffs, 678 people, are from the offices located at 1000 Universal Studios Plaza. The 373 others worked at the Universal Creative office on Commodity Circle.

According to a letter from a human resources executive, the employees were or will be terminated between Aug. 24 and the end of the year. Each employee has been given at least 60 days' notice.

Universal has gone through several rounds of layoffs as the theme park industry struggles to make a comeback amid the pandemic.