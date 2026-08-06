NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk outside International Space Station

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The Brief NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Anil Menon will conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Thursday. The astronauts will install hardware for future upgrades to the station's power system. The spacewalk, the fourth of 2026, is expected to last about seven hours.



Two NASA astronauts will be conducting a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Thursday.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Anil Menon will exit the ISS to install hardware for future upgrades to the station's power system.

New solar array

Big picture view:

The work will include modifying "the station's 3B power channel" ahead of plans to install a new solar array later this year.

The solar array will provide additional power to support critical station operations, according to NASA. It's scheduled to be delivered later this year.

During the spacewalk, Meir will be wearing a suit with red stripes, while Menon's suit will be unmarked, NASA said.

NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will help Meir and Menon with their spacesuits and monitor spacewalk activities.

The spacewalk is expected to last about seven hours.

Thursday's spacewalk is the fourth so far this year. Meir was part of the last one on June 30 with fellow astronaut Chris Williams.

More spacewalks planned

What's next:

NASA has two more spacewalks scheduled this month.

The spacewalks on Aug. 13 and 25 will be for communications and electronics maintenance, the space agency said.

NASA has not yet announced the astronauts who will participate in the next spacewalks.