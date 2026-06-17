Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Orlando adds 'Stranger Things' haunted house to lineup

The Brief "Stranger Things" will be one of the haunted houses featured at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, Universal has announced. The house will be inspired by the show's fifth and final season. Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.



Universal Orlando is returning to the Upside Down for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

"Stranger Things," the hit Netflix show, will again be the inspiration behind one of the haunted houses featured in the lineup for after-hours event's 35th year.

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What we know about the Stranger Things house

This all-new house will feature scenes and moments based on the fifth and final season of the show.

Visitors will be transported to the town of Hawkins, which scenes set in the Wheeler House, Hawkins National Laboratory, the Upside Down and the Abyss.

They will encounter Demagorgans, Vecna and other sinister creatures.

"With Vecna on their heels, the terror intensifies, pulling guests into an all-or-nothing battle for survival," Universal described the house in a news release.

Universal said there will also be a selection of merchandise inspired by the "Stranger Things" house, including T-shirts and mugs.

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Other haunted houses announced for HHN 35

Halloween Horror Nights will feature 10 haunted houses this year.

Universal previously revealed two other houses: "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control," an original concept house and "Sinners," which is inspired by the award-winning movie starring Michael B. Jordan.

The event will also include scare zones and live entertainment. Universal has not yet announced any of those details.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

For this year's event, Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Tickets are already on sale, including single-night tickets, Express passes, and premium experiences.

A single-night ticket starts at $88.99 per person.