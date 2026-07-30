Gatorland welcomes rescued alligator after illegal feeding in the wild

The Brief Gatorland has taken in a large alligator that was removed after being illegally fed by people in the wild. Officials said feeding wild alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans and creates safety risks. The alligator is now living at Gatorland, where visitors can help choose its name.



Gatorland has a new resident.

A large alligator was rescued after people illegally fed it in the wild, causing it to lose its natural fear of humans, according to the iconic Central Florida attraction.

The backstory:

The alligator was removed from the Blackwater Creek Preserve area between Plant City and Dade City through Gatorland Global, the park's conservation program that works with nuisance alligator trappers to relocate reptiles that cannot safely remain in the wild.

Park officials said feeding wild alligators is illegal because it teaches them to associate people with food, often leading to dangerous encounters.

At Gatorland, however, the alligator will receive daily care and regular feedings.

The alligator has not yet been named, and Gatorland is inviting visitors to submit suggestions. More than 2,000 alligators live at the Orlando attraction.