Police identify teen suspect in double homicide murder of childhood friends

The Brief DeLand police have issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Keyan Jayden Rundell, who faces two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Dustin Rose and Samson Campbell. Authorities warn that Rundell is considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots the 17-year-old suspect not to approach him. The double homicide remains under active investigation following a weekend SWAT search, and police are offering a reward for information leading to Rundell's arrest.



Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two childhood friends found killed last week.

The DeLand Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for Keyan Jayden Rundell in connection with the deaths of Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18.

What we know:

The suspect, Keyan Jayden Rundell, 17, of DeLand, is described as a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder.

Don't approach, contact authorities

Police warn that if Rundell is spotted, not to approach him or attempt to apprehend him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The backstory:

Days after childhood friends Dustin Rose, 19, and Sampson Campbell, 18, were found shot to death at an industrial property near the city’s Athens Theatre on July 29, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Loughton Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The operation was conducted with assistance from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Rose and Campbell were last spotted on surveillance video walking on a sidewalk on Tuesday, July 28, around 6 p.m. – the evening before they were found dead, authorities said.

Police said they were shot multiple times.

Dustin Rose, 19, and Sampson Campbell, 18, were found dead on July 29 after being shot multiple times, police said. (Source: DeLand Police Department)

What we know about the victims

Rose, who grew up in DeLeon Springs, was a student at The Citadel, the military College of South Carolina, and served in the National Guard.

Rose's aunt, Jaimie Scarola, spoke with FOX 35 in an exclusive interview saying, "He was willing to go to the front line and fight for our freedom, including the freedom of the one who took him from us."

Rose was home on break from The Citadel, where he was pursuing his dream of serving in the military, his family said.

Campbell lived in Deland, and had recently moved to Chicago, police said. It's not known what brought Campbell back to Florida.

Read more: 'You robbed an entire country of a future soldier'

Police investigating the deaths of two people in downtown DeLand late Wednesday. (Credit: DeLand Police Department)

What's next:

A reward is being offered for information leading to Rundell's location or arrest, police said.

Tips can be provided to the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400 or by submitting information anonymously through their Crime Watch.