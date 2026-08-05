US Marshals Service arrest teen wanted in DeLand double teen shooting deaths

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Keyan Jayden Rundell in connection to the shooting deaths of two teens in DeLand. Rundell was arrested in Ellenton, Florida. He was wanted on two counts of second-degree murder. On July 29, Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18, were found dead in a vacant lot in downtown DeLand. Police said both had been shot multiple times.



U.S. Marshals have arrested a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot and abandoned in an industrial lot last week in downtown DeLand.

The United States Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Keyan Jayden Rundell in Ellenton, a small community near Bradenton, the U.S. Marshals Service said. His arrest comes one day after the DeLand Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Rundell, who was described as armed and dangerous.

Rundell was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18.

2 p.m. - DeLand Police Press Conference

The DeLand Police Department has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference where officials will provide an update on the investigation. You can watch in the live player above or in the FOX Local app.

Longtime childhood friends found dead in downtown DeLand

The backstory:

On July 29, Rose and Campbell – described as childhood friends – were found dead in an industrial lot in downtown DeLand. Officials said both had been shot multiple times.

Rose and Campbell were last spotted on surveillance video walking on a sidewalk on Tuesday, July 28, around 6 p.m. – the evening before they were found dead, authorities said.

Dustin Rose, 19, and Sampson Campbell, 18, were found dead on July 29 after being shot multiple times, police said. (Source: DeLand Police Department)

Rose, who grew up in DeLeon Springs, was a student at The Citadel, the military College of South Carolina, and served in the National Guard. Rose's aunt, Jaimie Scarola, spoke with FOX 35 in an exclusive interview.

"He was willing to go to the front line and fight for our freedom, including the freedom of the one who took him from us." Rose was home on break from The Citadel, where he was pursuing his dream of serving in the military, his family said.

Campbell lived in Deland, and had recently moved to Chicago, police said. It's not known what brought Campbell back to Florida that weekend.