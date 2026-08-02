DeLand shooting update: Search warrant executed on Loughton Street in teen murder investigation

The Brief DeLand police, the FBI and Volusia Sheriff's SWAT team executed a search warrant at a Loughton Street home Saturday night regarding the recent double homicide of two teenagers. Childhood friends Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18, were found shot to death July 29 on an industrial property near the historic Athens Theatre after returning from out of town. Authorities have not named any suspects or disclosed what was seized during the search, but investigators emphasize they are actively pursuing multiple leads and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement.



Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a DeLand home Saturday evening as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting deaths of two young men found killed last week.

Although no suspects have been publicly identified, police vow to hold whoever is responsible accountable for the double homicide.

Dustin Rose, 19, and Sampson Campbell, 18, were found dead on July 29 after being shot multiple times, police said. (Source: DeLand Police Department)

What we know:

Days after childhood friends Dustin Rose, 19, and Sampson Campbell, 18, were found shot to death at an industrial property near the city’s Athens Theatre on July 29, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Loughton Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The operation was conducted with assistance from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Authorities have not disclosed what evidence was recovered during the Aug. 1 search or what led investigators to the property. However, Capt. Prurince Dice, commander of the Support Services Bureau with the DeLand Police Department, confirmed detectives are actively pursuing multiple leads.

Surveillance video captured Dustin Rose (left) and Sampson Campbell (right) walking on a sidewalk on on Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. They were found dead on Wednesday, July 29.

Watch: DeLand Police give double homicide case update

In an August 1 social media post, Dice assured the public of ongoing significant investigative efforts.

The backstory:

Rose and Campbell were last spotted on surveillance video walking on a sidewalk on Tuesday, July 28, around 6 p.m. – the evening before they were found dead, authorities said.

Police said they were shot multiple times.

Capt. Dice dispelled rumors circulating online that the deaths were connected to other recent incidents in and around DeLand.

"Based on the information that developed throughout our investigation, there is no evidence at this time to indicate that this double homicide is related to those other incidents," Dice said. He did not go into further detail regarding what incidents the double homicide was speculated to be in connection with.

Jonathan Detjen, who lives around the corner from where the bodies were found, told FOX 35 Saturday he’s "unsettled" that this occurred in his city. He’s hoping police will catch the person responsible.

Pvt. 1st Class Dustin Rose was a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

What we know about the victims

Rose, who grew up in DeLeon Springs, was a student at The Citadel, the military College of South Carolina, and served in the National Guard.

Rose's aunt, Jaimie Scarola, spoke with FOX 35 in an exclusive interview saying, "He was willing to go to the front line and fight for our freedom, including the freedom of the one who took him from us."

Rose was home on break from The Citadel, where he was pursuing his dream of serving in the military, his family said.

Campbell lived in Deland, and had recently moved to Chicago, police said. It's not known what brought Campbell back to Florida.

Read more: 'You robbed an entire country of a future soldier'

What they're saying:

The South Carolina Army National Guard confirmed to FOX 35 that Pvt. 1st Class Dustin Rose was a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. 1st Class Rose," V/r Maj. Allen said in a released statement. "On behalf of the Soldiers, Airmen, and leadership of the South Carolina National Guard, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow service members during this difficult time."

The DeLand Police Department also extended its deepest condolences to both the victims' families.

"Our prayers remain with them during this incredibly difficult time," Dice said.

What's next:

Detectives continue to investigate the double homicide.

"We will not stop until we find the person that is responsible and bring them to justice," Dice vowed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

"Your information could be that piece that helps bring justice to these families," Dice said.