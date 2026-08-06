Wrong number, right match: Orlando cop donates kidney to fellow officer’s dad

The Brief An Orlando Police Officer donated her kidney to help another officer's dad, who was fighting end-stage kidney disease. The whole process started with an accidental text message. "I read the message and I’m like – that’s definitely not for me and my heart automatically broke when I read the message because she mentioned her father being on dialysis and I was genuine when I said, ‘It’s obviously not for me, but if you need anything let me know.’" FOX 35 honored Officer Dani Torres with the FOX 35 Care Force Award.



The FOX 35 Care Force is honoring the courageous and selfless decision of Orlando Police Officer Dani Torres to donate her kidney to her colleague's dad.

Officer Toreres had surgery on May 20, 2026, and has been recovering since that date. She returned to work on Tuesday, August 5.

An accidental text message

The backstory:

The lifesaving decision all started with an accidental text message.

Officers Dani Torres and Marija Sladic have been with the Orlando Police Department for more than nine years. They barely knew each other until they were recently assigned to the same patrol squad.

As fate would have it, one text message sent to the wrong person put in motion a life-changing future for Officer Sladic’s family.

"I sent a text saying, ‘hey I have to reschedule this appointment. I have to go with my dad to dialysis training,’ and I wasn’t paying attention and I accidentally texted Dani," Sladic said.

"I read the message and I’m like – that’s definitely not for me and my heart automatically broke when I read the message because she mentioned her father being on dialysis and I was genuine when I said, ‘It’s obviously not for me, but if you need anything let me know.’"

That was in July 2025.

At the time, Sladic's 72-year-old father, Jovica, was fighting end-stage kidney disease, requiring daily dialysis.

A perfect match

Officer Sladic soon became more than a daughter. She was her dad's support system, his translator, and his caregiver.

In need of a transplant, Officer Sladic's family soon found themselves in the same position as thousands of others: on a waitlist, eagerly awaiting the call that a viable kidney had been found.

A change of fate was already in motion.

"She told me about the kidney disease, about what they were going through, about the ten hours a day on dialysis and him being at home and going on the transplant list and what it requires," Torres said. "I said, ‘well, I have two kidneys, do you want one?’"



"Definitely shocked," Sladic said. "I wasn’t expecting that at all. But she said it so casually – I think it took me a little bit to process, and then I wanted to confirm with her."

After several tests, Torres and Sladic’s dad were a perfect match. The surgery took place in May 2026.

You my angel'

What they're saying:

Officer Torres insisted on waiting until the surgery was over to finally meet Sladic’s father in the hospital. The moment was all caught on camera.

"Nice to meet you," Torres said.

"Nice to meet you," Jovica Sladic said. "You my angel."

"And you’re my Dad now," Torres said.

"My angel," Sladic said.

"I’m so glad you’re doing good now," Torres said.

"Thank you very much," Sladic said. "Thank you."

"It’s an honor to be able to do this for you," Torres said.

"God Bless you," Sladic said. "God bless your family."

"You’re very welcome" Torres said. "I’ll call you Dad now."

"Okay," Sladic laughed. "Thank you."

"He’s not fluent in English, so I wasn’t expecting him to say a lot of things," Marija Sladic said. "But he figured it out and he just wanted to express how grateful he was. It was just an amazing moment."

Her father’s new kidney started working immediately.

He no longer required dialysis.

"He’s doing great," Torres said. "That’s the best part. Everything was worth it. Every time. I’m doing good. I’m healthy. My kidney is doing great."

One mistaken message became a lifeline

Two officers are now part of each other’s chosen family.

"She’s a part of our family now," Sladic said. "It didn’t just change my dad’s life, it changed all of our lives. And she’s given him this gift that he can now live out his retirement years and do what he wants to do. Have a normal healthy life. You can’t put a price on it. Even though I offered to give her money. She didn’t want to take anything. Haha"

Police officers dedicate their careers to serving and protecting others.

Beyond the badge, sometimes the greatest acts of service come from the heart of the person wearing it.

"Any ounce of kindness," Torres said. "Any ounce of good deed. A kind word. You’d be surprised what it can do."

Sometimes a miracle can be just a moment away. So have hope.