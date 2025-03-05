Undocumented homeless immigrant arrested for sexual activity with 16-year-old girl, officials say

article

The Brief A 70-year-old Cuban national was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office after an investigation by the FCSO Major Case Unit determined the man had committed human trafficking and sexual activities with a minor. Detectives contacted Homeland Security to have the man deported.



A 70-year-old Cuban national was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office after an investigation by the FCSO Major Case Unit determined the man had committed human trafficking and sexual activities with a minor. Detectives contacted Homeland Security to have the man deported.

What we know:

On February 17, deputies made contact with a 16-year-old girl who had returned home after being reported missing. The young girl told officials she was with a homeless man in a tent behind a Palm Coast gas station and that a sexual incident occurred between them.

After speaking to the victim, detectives determined the Florida Department of Children and Families needed to be involved. They had an emergency forensic examination done on the victim.

Through an investigation, detectives identified the man as Jose Valerio-Rodriguez, an undocumented immigrant, who was living behind the gas station.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Valerio-Rodriguez’s tent, as well as his DNA. On March 3, officials made contact with Valerio-Rodriguez and served the search warrants. He was arrested for Human Trafficking and Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

Due to Valerio-Rodriguez’s immigration status officials determined there was probable cause for deportation and issued an immigration detainer. He will be deported after his local arrest is resolved through the courts.

What they're saying:

"This predator was living in the country illegally and took advantage of a child," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "He has earned himself not only a trip to the Green Roof Inn, but also a flight out of our country. The Sheriffs of the State of Florida stand united against criminal aliens. We pray the child victim receives the help she will need from this attack."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: