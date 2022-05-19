ULA to launch Boeing's Starliner spacecraft from Florida on Thursday

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is preparing to launch an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday evening.

The rocket will carry Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for its second unmanned test flight. No one will be on board this flight, but the Orbital Flight Test-2 is the final step before a test flight with astronauts later this year. You can watch the launch live when it happens with the FOX 35 News App or in the live player above.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, ahead of its second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. [ULA/NASA]

The spacecraft's commander seat will have a manikin named "Rosie the Rocketeer." Her seat will be outfitted with sensors to collect data and better understand what human astronauts will experience.

On Wednesday, teams rolled the 172-foot-tall ULA Atlas V rocket and Starliner from the hangar to the launchpad, Space Launch Complex-41, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After the 1,800-foot journey, the vehicle will be prepped for lift-off and begin fueling.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:54 p.m. ET, sending the Starliner on its journey to the space station.

Forecasters with the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predict a 70% chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

Advertisement

FOX Weather contributed to this report.

