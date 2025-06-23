ULA Atlas V rocket launches Amazon Project Kuiper satellites from Florida: Watch replay

The Brief ULA launched Amazon's second Project Kuiper satellite batch on an Atlas V rocket from Florida. Project Kuiper aims to provide global high-speed internet via 3,200+ LEO satellites.



United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched the second batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites aboard an Atlas V rocket from Florida on Monday morning.

The rocket blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:54 a.m.

What is the mission?

The backstory:

Project Kuiper is Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellite broadband network. The goal is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world, including those in unserved and underserved communities, by using a constellation of more than 3,200 LEO satellites.

ULA successfully launched the first batch of 27 Kuiper internet satellites on April 28.

