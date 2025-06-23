ULA Atlas V rocket launches Amazon Project Kuiper satellites from Florida: Watch replay
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) launched the second batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites aboard an Atlas V rocket from Florida on Monday morning.
The rocket blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:54 a.m.
What is the mission?
The backstory:
Project Kuiper is Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellite broadband network. The goal is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world, including those in unserved and underserved communities, by using a constellation of more than 3,200 LEO satellites.
ULA successfully launched the first batch of 27 Kuiper internet satellites on April 28.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by United Launch Alliance on its website.