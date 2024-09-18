UF, FAMU interim presidents approved by Board of Governors

Stream FOX 35 News

The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved the appointments of interim presidents at the University of Florida and Florida A&M University.

Kent Fuchs, who spent about eight years as the University of Florida’s president, has been brought back to serve as interim UF leader after the sudden resignation of former President Ben Sasse in July. Tim Beard, a retired president of Pasco-Hernando State College, was chosen to serve as interim president of Florida A&M after former President Larry Robinson stepped down following the school’s controversial acceptance and then rejection of a $237 million donation.

Kent Fuchs [Credit UF]

Trustees at the two universities approved appointing Fuchs and Beard, who have been in the interim roles since the start of August, but the selections needed to be ratified by the Board of Governors. Beard’s contract will pay an annual salary of $400,000, provide rent-free occupancy of the president’s on-campus residence, and include the potential for a performance bonus of up to 15 percent.

Timothy Beard [Credit: Pasco-Hernando State College]

Kristin Harper, chairwoman of the Florida A&M Board of Trustees, told the state board that Beard can’t apply or be considered for the permanent presidency. Beard’s contract also requires the FAMU Foundation to pay for Beard to be a member of the Governors Club and a Tallahassee-area country club.

Fuchs, who had an annual compensation package of $1.4 million when he left the UF presidency in 2023, is set to receive a base annual salary of $1 million in the interim position. The contract, which has technical changes that the UF Board of Trustees must approve, gives Fuchs use of the president’s house and also calls for the creation of a $5 million endowed professorship program in the name of Kent and Linda Fuchs within the College of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

