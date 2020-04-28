UCF to hold virtual commencement ceremony for class of 2020

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) says they will hold a virtual commencement for the class of 2020.

The virtual commencement will be held on Saturday, May 2nd and can be viewed on UCF's Facebook and Youtube pages. All the graduates' names will be read.

The university said that more than 8,500 degrees will be granted. Graduates will be recognized in separate and successive ceremonies for 12 colleges starting at 8:30 a.m. The last college will start at 7 p.m.

Alexander N. Cartwright will reportedly oversee his first graduation ceremony as the University’s sixth president, and NFL stars and former UCF Football players Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin will deliver the commencement address.

